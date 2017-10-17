Home Indiana Mt. Vernon High School Students Learn About Dangers Of Distracted, Drunk Driving October 17th, 2017 Britney Taylor Indiana

Several Mt. Vernon High School students are learning how to drive, and now they’re getting a first hand look at the dangers they may face behind the wheel.

The save a life tour is a hands-on program that teaches students how dangerous distracted driving and drunk driving can be.

The program allowed Mt. Vernon high school juniors to experience these dangers first hand by using two multi-million dollar simulators.

These simulators show students how hard it can be to drive safely while drinking or texting.

Devon Watson said, “The phone comes, and you just have to respond to simple texts like what’s your favorite number, favorite color stuff like that while following the rules of the road, and they crash 95 percent of the time.”

The Save A Life Tour offers programs for high schools and colleges across the country.

