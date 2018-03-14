44News | Evansville, IN

Mt. Vernon Head Boys Basketball Coach Steps Down

March 14th, 2018 Evansville, Indiana, Sports

Sources confirmed to 44Sports that Marc Hostetter, coach of Mt. Vernon boys basketball, has stepped down.

The decision ends an eight year run with the Wildcats that most recently ended in a 1-25 season.

However, Hostetter led Mt. Vernon to a 10-0 record at the start of the 2012-13 season.

Hostetter also spent time with the University of Southern Indiana as both a player and coach.

He was recently inducted into the USI Hall of Fame.

There is no word on his replacement, but 44Sports will provide updates as they become available.

