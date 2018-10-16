Mt. Vernon Football Turnaround Changing Culture

The Mt. Vernon football team won just one game in the two years prior, but that win percentage made a U-turn in 2018 as the Wildcats enter the postseason.

Mt. Vernon is 5-4 on the year and boasts one of the top offenses in the state.

Senior wide receiver Sam Thomas has over 30 touchdowns on the year as the Wildcats get ready to face Heritage Hills’ stout defense in the first round of sectionals.

No matter the result Friday, it is apparent the culture in the Mt. Vernon locker room has changed with the team’s winning ways.

