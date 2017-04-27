Mt. Vernon Football Coach Adds Coaching Staff

Mt. Vernon football coach Cory Brunson adds his coaching staff. There is still one position that needs to be filled. Five of his staff members come from Harrison High School. There’s no word on when that position will be filled.

Brunson is the former head football coach at Harrison. Brunson began his coaching and teaching careers at Mt. Vernon out of college. After seven years at Mt. Vernon, he returned to his Alma Mater, Reitz High School, as the program’s offensive coordinator.

He was with the Panthers for three years then became the head coach at Harrison, where he spent four seasons before making the move to Mt. Vernon.

