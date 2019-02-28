Mt. Vernon Families Seek Out Help for Brittlebank Pool and Community Center Improvements

Parents in Mt. Vernon are reaching out to see what improvements can be done to help children in town.

Some want new activities at the Community Center and some want to see changes to the Brittlebank Pool.

Mt. Vernon Black Township Parks and Recreation Director Michael Harshbarger says they know improvements need to be done, but they need additional funding to get the job done. The current budget of $600,000 only covers the cost of maintenance, personnel and salaries.

“It has a lot of debris in it during the summer and the bottom of the pool needs repaired desperately,” says Tina Brakie about the Brittlebank Pool. Brakie shares that some families are going to Evansville to swim instead of staying in town, and she would like that to change. Brakie says, “it brings our community together. We need the camaraderie of our community to keep our kids here.”

Ruth Fulwider says she doesn’t think many know the Community Center is free. With that being said, there are only so many changes and equipment upgrades that can be made without any extra help. “We always need basketballs, books, and crafts,” says Fulwider. “We added a small climbing wall and each year we were going to add an additional part to that, so that’s one of the things. The kids play a lot of basketball so new basketball goals and backboards.”

Harshbarger says the board is looking into additional funding to make improvements to places like Brittlebank pool and park. This could be done through taxes, grants or even community help, but they are still figuring out the best route to take.

Comments

comments