Mt. Vernon Committee Debates Playground Location

Two committees in Mt. Vernon are trying to compromise over the placement of a new playground. One committee wants to develop Avery’s Place Playground at Riverbend Park near the Veterans Memorial.

The second committee disagrees with the location instead, they want to preserve the land. Mt. Vernon’s mayor says both committees are in favor of the new playground.

Their only disagreement is the location. Mayor Bill Curtis says, “The goal for both groups is to find a common ground where they can work together to ensure that Avery’s Place becomes a reality and that the riverfront remains a place that all people can use.”

Other community members outside of these committees have voiced their concerns about the location of Avery’s Playground.

They’re afraid of how close the playground is to the river and how that could impact the riverfront’s view.

