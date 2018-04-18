Mt. Carmel’s Tyra Buss Keeps WNBA Dreams Alive

Mount Carmel graduate Tyra Buss is making the most of her final weeks as a college senior.

The Indiana University Women’s Basketball standout has her eyes on competing for a roster spot on a WNBA team after she did not hear her name get called in this year’s draft. But, that result is not making her re-think her choice to pursue a professional playing career.

Buss signed with an agency out of Greece, Vasilis Giapalakis. She says VNG Hoops has believed in her abilities to play professionally since she was a senior at Mt. Carmel.

Buss guided IU to the 2018 WNIT earlier this year, and is the program’s all-time scoring leader. Buss, who was named Miss Illinois Basketball, set a state record with 4,897 career points during her time with the Golden Aces.



Comments

comments