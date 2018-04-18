44News | Evansville, IN

Mt. Carmel’s Tyra Buss Keeps WNBA Dreams Alive

Mt. Carmel’s Tyra Buss Keeps WNBA Dreams Alive

April 18th, 2018 Indiana, Sports

Facebook Twitter

Mount Carmel graduate Tyra Buss is making the most of her final weeks as a college senior.

The Indiana University Women’s Basketball standout has her eyes on competing for a roster spot on a WNBA team after she did not hear her name get called in this year’s draft. But, that result is not making her re-think her choice to pursue a professional playing career.

Buss signed with an agency out of Greece, Vasilis Giapalakis. She says VNG Hoops has believed in her abilities to play professionally since she was a senior at Mt. Carmel.

Buss guided IU to the 2018 WNIT earlier this year, and is the program’s all-time scoring leader. Buss, who was named Miss Illinois Basketball, set a state record with 4,897 career points during her time with the Golden Aces.

JoJo Gentry

Sports Director for 44News

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.