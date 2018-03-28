44News | Evansville, IN

Mt. Carmel’s Tyra Buss, IU Advance to WNIT Championship Game

March 28th, 2018 Illinois, Indiana, Sports

Mount Carmel graduate and Indiana University senior Tyra Buss will play the final game of her college basketball career in front of a home crowd this weekend.

The Hoosiers advance to the WNIT Championship game with a 71-58 semifinal victory over Texas Christian University Wednesday in Bloomington. Buss finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

IU will face Virginia Tech in the WNIT Championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Assembly Hall. Catch highlights and more on 44News with Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo.

