Mt. Carmel’s Tyra Buss, IU Advance to WNIT Championship Game

Mount Carmel graduate and Indiana University senior Tyra Buss will play the final game of her college basketball career in front of a home crowd this weekend.

The Hoosiers advance to the WNIT Championship game with a 71-58 semifinal victory over Texas Christian University Wednesday in Bloomington. Buss finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists.

IU will face Virginia Tech in the WNIT Championship game Saturday at 2 p.m. CT at Assembly Hall. Catch highlights and more on 44News with Sports Anchor/Reporter Nick Ruffolo.



