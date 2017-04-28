44News | Evansville, IN

Mt. Carmel’s Barbecue Championship is Underway

April 28th, 2017 Illinois

The annual barbecue championship we all know as Ribberfest is officially underway. Mt. Carmel’s annual event kicked off with some amazing food, and tough competition. Competitors come from across the country to compete.

City officials say, with thousands expected to attend Ribberfest, the event is a great boost for the local economy. However, competitors at the Wabash Ribberfest won’t just be battling each other, but they will be battling the rain.

The event continues through Saturday.

Organizers said the competition will be held rain or shine.

