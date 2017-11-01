Home Illinois Mt. Carmel Woman Dies Following Single Vehicle Crash November 1st, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

A Wabash County woman is dead following a single vehicle accident along Highway 1 near Mt. Carmel. The crash happened Wednesday morning just before 7:00 along HWY 1 just south of the Sugar Creek sub-division.

Deputies say 60-year-old Paula Baumgart was driving southbound on HWY 1 when her vehicle left the roadway after hydroplaning. Her vehicle hit an embankment, striking several trees, and it came to a rest in a ditch.

Paula Baumgart had to be extricated and was pronounced dead at the scene.

