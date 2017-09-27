44News | Evansville, IN

Mt. Carmel Will Host Electronic Disposal Day Next Month

Mt. Carmel Will Host Electronic Disposal Day Next Month

September 27th, 2017 Illinois

Facebook Twitter

The City of Mt. Carmel will be hosting an electronic disposal day next month. Electronics can be disposed of on Saturday, October 7th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include computers, flat screen monitors, printers, flat screen televisions, microwaves, and other small electronic appliances.

The collection site will be across from the football field on Golden Aces Way.

The City reserves the right to refuse to accept any items.

Britney Taylor

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2017 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.