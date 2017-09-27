Home Illinois Mt. Carmel Will Host Electronic Disposal Day Next Month September 27th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois

The City of Mt. Carmel will be hosting an electronic disposal day next month. Electronics can be disposed of on Saturday, October 7th between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Items that will be accepted include computers, flat screen monitors, printers, flat screen televisions, microwaves, and other small electronic appliances.

The collection site will be across from the football field on Golden Aces Way.

The City reserves the right to refuse to accept any items.

