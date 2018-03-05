Home Indiana Mt. Carmel Police Still Investigating Source of Drug Laced Gummy Bears March 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

Mount Carmel police are still investigating the source of narcotic shaped gummy bears they say caused two juvenile overdoses this past Friday. Mt. Carmel police arrest two people for giving juveniles drug-laced gummy bears. Police arrested 18-year-old Jacob Molstad of Mt. Carmel in relation to the investigation.

He faces charges of possession of a controlled substance and delivery on school grounds. During the investigation, a 16-year-old was determined to be the person who provided the drug-laced gummies.

That juvenile is charged with possession of a controlled substance. Mt. Carmel police sent the gummy bears to the Illinois state police crime lab for analysis.

Mt. Carmel Dt. Ryan Turner says, “We want parents to talk to their kids and understand because the sour patch gummies that we confiscated the other day looks so close even a smaller child. A five or six years old is not going to know the difference.”

Mt. Carmel police urge parents to look after what their kids are bringing back home from school.

Police also want to clarify that the drug is not compared to “flakka” which is a rumor that has been circulating social media.

