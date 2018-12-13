Mt. Carmel Standout Carpenter Transfers to USI

Photo Courtesy: Twitter / @j_carp20

A familiar face is headed to the West Side of Evansville next season.

Justin Carpenter attended high school in the Tri-State at Mt. Carmel and will now transfer to the University of Southern Indiana.

He announced the decision on Twitter Thursday.

Carpenter started his college career with Southeast Missouri State before he transferred to Wabash Valley in 2018.

With the Warriors, Carpenter averaged nearly nine points per game in under nine minuted played.

He plans to join the Screaming Eagles for 2019-20 and start his final two years of college eligibility.

Comments

comments