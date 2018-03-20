Home Illinois Mt. Carmel Residents Vote On Primary Election Day March 20th, 2018 Melanie Zayas Illinois, Indiana

Today is primary election day in Illinois with several key races on the ballot. Voters had their say in several local races as well as casting ballots for the Republican and Democratic candidates for Governor and Attorney General.

Election officials say today’s turnout seemed a little lower than normal, but primary voting was still in full swing in Illinois. Mary Lou Jeffries, A Mt. Carmel resident and voter says, “I think it’s our duty. You can’t fuss about anything if you don’t vote.”

Voters had the choice to cast their ballots starting at 6 o’clock sharp this morning at the Evangelical United Methodist church. One of the election judges says, “It’s been calm and everybody, it’s just been really a nice turnout for us we will be open until seven and if there’s people waiting in line well we don’t close until they get their vote in.”

However, whether people decided to vote for a Governor candidate, Attorney General or a local official; there was one election on most people’s minds. Jeffries says, “The only one locally that’s really in question is sheriff and of course Governor is very important. It’s a big race.”

Incumbent Governor, Bruce Rauner, is facing off against Jeanne Ives for the Republican nomination while it’s a 6 way battle for the Democratic nomination for Governor. Rauner reportedly dumped 50 million into his campaign fund which could set up to be a tough battle for Democrats in the general election if Rauner is nominated after the primaries.

Sue Hannuksela, an election judge, says she would like to see more people participate primary elections. She says, “Most people disregard it they don’t think it’s important but if they like today we have a lot of people coming because we have an election for the sheriff, the Wabash County sheriff.”

