Mt. Carmel Police Looking For Possible Suspect Involved In Indecent Exposure Incident

August 25th, 2017 Illinois

The Mt. Carmel (Illinois) Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers say there was a complaint filed on Tuesday, August 15th about an indecent exposure incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 40s to mid-50s. He was seen driving a silver/gray Dodge Charger with Indiana plates.

If you have information about this, you are asked to call Mt. Carmel Police at 618-262-4114 and request to speak with Detective Sgt. Ryan Turner.

You can also call the Wabash County Crime Stoppers at 618-262-HALT (4258). Callers can remain anonymous.

