Home Illinois Mt. Carmel Police Looking For Possible Suspect Involved In Indecent Exposure Incident August 25th, 2017 Britney Taylor Illinois Pinterest

The Mt. Carmel (Illinois) Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in connection to an indecent exposure incident.

Officers say there was a complaint filed on Tuesday, August 15th about an indecent exposure incident.

The suspect is described as a white man in his early 40s to mid-50s. He was seen driving a silver/gray Dodge Charger with Indiana plates.

If you have information about this, you are asked to call Mt. Carmel Police at 618-262-4114 and request to speak with Detective Sgt. Ryan Turner.

You can also call the Wabash County Crime Stoppers at 618-262-HALT (4258). Callers can remain anonymous.

Comments

comments