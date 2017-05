Home Illinois Mt. Carmel Officials Vote Unanimously to Raise Water Rates May 22nd, 2017 Tyrone Morris Illinois Pinterest

Mt. Carmel officials vote unanimously to raise water rates.

The City Council had its second reading and vote for the measure. Water rates are expected increase about a $1 per month for minimum usage.

Rates are to take effect in June.

Officials say the increase is needed to fix the treatment plant and replace water lines

The last time Mt. Carmel passed a water rate increase was in 2011.

