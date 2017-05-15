Mt. Carmel Man May Have Shot Himself In The Chest

Mt. Carmel Police say a man hospitalized after a shooting may have shot himself in the chest. Officers were called to the 200 block of North Walnut Street on Saturday night about a man being shot in the chest.

The shooting was originally believed to be related to a robbery.

The 24-year-old man’s name has not been released, but police say he was taken to Wabash General Hospital then transferred to St. Vincent in Evansville.

His condition is unknown at this time. Police are still investigating this incident.

