Mt. Carmel Man in Jail After Reportedly Trying to Disarm Officer

An Illinois man is behind bars after allegedly trying to disarm an officer. Mt. Carmel Police responded to the 200 block of West 8th Street in reference to a disturbance. When officers arrived on the scene they found an intoxicated man, 22-year-old Brandon Cooper.

Cooper was taken to the Wabash General Hospital for an evaluation. While at the hospital, Cooper tried to disarm one of the responding officers.

Police arrested Cooper after he was released from the hospital. He was taken to the Wabash County Jail and charged with disorderly conduct and attempting to disarm a peace officer. He has since posted a $4,000 bond.

