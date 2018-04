Home Indiana Mt. Carmel Man Facing Sexual Abuse Charges April 5th, 2018 Tyrone Morris Indiana

A man from Mt. Carmel is facing charges accused of sexually abusing a child. Police arrested 31-year-old Matthew Murray Wednesday.

They started investigating Murray after someone came forward saying he sexually abused a child who he was caring for.

Murray is charged with predatory criminal sexual assault on a child.

He’s behind bars in Wabash County.

