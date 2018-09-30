Mrs.Winfield’s 1st Grade Class Receives Free Supplies

A big surprise for a Stockwell Elementary School teacher, whose classroom received a cart full of school supplies from Crane Credit Union.

Kids in Mrs.Winfields 1st grade classroom cheered as the supplies were rolled in. The cart was stacked high with tissues, crayons, audio headsets, and more. 44News partnered with Crane Credit Union to bring Mrs.Winfield’s class the supplies.

“44News This Morning” Anchor Kayla Moody visited with the students and even got to share a few hugs with the kids.

A spokesperson for Crane says the Credit Union donates the supplies to help alleviate the financial burden teachers feel when they have to purchase essentials for their own classroom.

Michael Hostletter explained, “We try to solve financial problems for people and this is one that you don’t hear that much about but all teachers face the same struggles and anything we can do to help relieve that stress and help out their class. Try to get the enough Kleenex to get through the year and notebooks so the kids have what they need to learn.”

In addition to the supplies, students received free t-shirts and backpacks. This is Crane’s second supply list they gave away this year, and they plan to do 13 more statewide this school year.

