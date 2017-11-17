Mr. Heavensville to Benefit the Tri-State Alliance

Wally Paynter joins 44News at Noon to talk about a heavenly event happening tonight.

The fifth annual Mr. Heavensville will benefit the Tri-State Alliance and the TSA AIDS Holiday.

Mr. Heavensville showcases some of our local celebrities and just some good looking men. It’s all about the fun, but the event is also one of the TSA’s biggest fundraiser’s of the year.

There will also be the local celebrity drag race this year as well.

The event is happening Friday, November 17th at 7 p.m. at the Tropicana Executive Conference Center.

Doors open at 6 p.m. and a buffet dinner at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $40.

This event will benefit the Tri-State Alliance and TSA AIDS Holiday Project.

