MPD, Inc. Honored With Governor’s Safety And Health Award

One Tri-state company is being honored for keeping its employees safe. MPD, Incorporated in Owensboro has been presented with the Governor’s Safety and Health Award for more than 1.2 million hours without a lost time incident.

The company provides electronic products across North America and the United Kingdom, and there are 220 employees at the local facility.

This safety and health award is given to companies to highlight their outstanding safety and health performance.

Companies qualify by reaching a required number of hours without a loss time injury or illness, and that number is based on the number of employees.

