Home Kentucky MPD: Driver Arrested After Shooting At Officer April 13th, 2018 Nolan Barnett Kentucky

Madisonville Police arrest a man they say fired several shots at an officer during a chase. Police arrested Jessie Gobin, 29, of Hanson, just before 7 a.m. after receiving a tip that he was spotted on Thompson Road.

Late last night, an officer tried to pull Gobin over for driving on a suspended license near the intersection of Whittington Drive and Island Ford Road. According to police, Gobin didn’t stop and tried to flee the scene, then fired several shots at the officer.

Eventually, Gobin lost control of his vehicle near Nebo Road and Quinten Drive, exiting the right shoulder and rolling several times. Gobin was ejected from the car, and police say he tried to flee the scene on foot into a wooded area.

Investigators found a gun and shell casings at the crime scene. The officer was not hurt.

Gobin is being held without bond in the Hopkins County Jail.

Comments

comments