Henderson Mowing Set to Begin at Two Henderson Cemeteries Next Week March 10th, 2017 Britney Taylor Henderson, Kentucky

Despite the cold weather on the way, grass has gotten a head start this year. It’s growing so much that Henderson will be breaking out the mowers way earlier than normal. The Parks and Recreation Department will be taking care of long grass at Fernwood and Fairmont Cemeteries starting next week. They will be mowing as much as needed until the weather warms up for good.

Cemetery officials are asking people to take out flowers and anything else that could obstruct the path for mowers. They say you have until this weekend to get that done. Arrangements that are mounted can stay put.

If you have questions you can call the cemetery office at 270-831-1274.

