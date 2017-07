The Saline County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a deadly crash after a mowing crew finds a vehicle deep in a ditch.

The crew found the car off Walnut Grove Road in Carrier Mills, Illinois around 3:00 p.m. Wednesday. When deputies got to the scene they found a body in the car.

They believe the car had been in the area — hidden from the roadway — for quite some time. The body is now in Williamson County for an autopsy and positive identification.

