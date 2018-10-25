Movie Characters Top Selling Costumes in 2018

People might confuse trick or treaters with some big movie stars next week. Characters from popular movies are some of the top selling costumes this year.

Traditional standbys such as witches and zombies remain popular. Though, with the revival of the Halloween movies, Michael Myers is one of the best selling costumes in 2018. That’s not the only movie pushing costume sales.

“Marvel has just brought so much to the table this year so Black Panther, Spider-Man, Iron Man, all of those costumes are huge this year,” says Nick Nackery owner Suzy Blesch. “Harry Potter just simply gets bigger by the year. There’s no year I don’t think I don’t sell more than I did last year.

Inflatable costumes like the popular t-rex blow ups are also a hot item.

Comments

comments