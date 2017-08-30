Home Kentucky KY Group Leaders Demand the Removal of a Confederate Statue August 30th, 2017 Tyrone Morris Kentucky

A large crowd gathered in the Capitol Rotunda in Frankfort, Kentucky calling for the state to move a statue of a confederate leader. Members of Kentucky’s Black Legislative Caucus, the NAACP, and several other groups were behind the ‘Move the Monument’ rally.

Leaders placed a statue of Confederate President Jefferson Davis at the capitol in 1936. In a letter to Governor Matt Bevin, the Kentucky African-American Heritage Commission reiterated that Davis was a slave owner.

The Kentucky Democratic Party released a statement saying Davis was the president of an insurrection that supported enslaving other Human beings and justified killed other Americans.

They went on to say there should be no room in the capitol for such a statue.

