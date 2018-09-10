Move Monday: Walt Disney World

Today in Move Monday, travel expert Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joined us to talk about the magical fun that can be had at Walt Disney World.

Corbett highlighted three unique themes the park has planned in the coming months.

Mickey’s Not-So- Scary Halloween Party, Mickey’s Very Merry Christmas Party, and a Dazzling Affair on New Years Eve are three events for the whole family to enjoy this holiday season.

Other events such as the Disney Princess Half Marathon Weekend, Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival Epcot International, and Food & Wine Festival Star Wars Rival Run Weekend are offered as well.

