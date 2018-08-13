Move Monday: Traveling During School Time

Kids are back in school, so its the perfect time to think about travel plans for school breaks this year.

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel has some ideas based on the EVSC calendar.

Take the family for a weekend in Nashville at The Gaylord Opryland Resort $531 per room per night Or Stay at the Fairfield Inn & Suites Opryland for $175 per room per night. While you are here, experience the legendary sounds of the Grand Ole Opry, play at Nashville’s premier golf course, Gaylord Springs, enjoy a lunch dinner cruise aboard the General Jackson Showboat, get your kicks at the Wildhorse Saloon, or walk to the nearby mall, Opry Mills.

Complete your family holiday shopping and make lasting memories at the same time. Visit Walt Disney World December 26 for 4 nights with accommodations at the All Star Music Resort and 3-day park tickets for $606 per person does not include air travel or driving costs.

Head south to San Antonio Fly out of EVV and stay 4 nights at the Best Western on the Riverwalk From $574 per person based on 2 adults and 2 kids sharing a room. Senior Graduations, May 20- May 22, 2019, Take off for the trip of a lifetime. Depart May 23 from Indianapolis to Paris for 5 nights with accommodations at Residehome Par-Opera One Bedroom Duplex. From $932 per person including air and accommodations based on 2 adults and one 18 year old sharing 1 room.

School breaks create limited travel inventory. Best advice is plan travel now for this school year. – Ask the kids what they want activities they would like to experience on vacation. – With advance planning, most trips only require a deposit to secure the details and lock in the current prices. – You can make travel a learning experience by sharing forms of transportation, cultures, urban and rural destinations.

