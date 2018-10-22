Move Monday: Travel at Evansville Regional Airport

Travel expert and resident globe trotter Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joined us as we focus on the changes happening at Evansville regional airport.

From TSA Pre Check to meal options beyond the security check points, the major remodel is nearing completion this fall.

Corbett explained at travelers can nroll and gain approval for TSA Pre, then when you are cleared through TSA airport security screening you do not need to remove shoes, belts, light jackets, laptops or 3-1-1 compliant liquids!

TSA Pre is currently available at more than 180 airports with 37 participating airlines nationwide.

Travelers can apply online by clicking here.

Comments

comments