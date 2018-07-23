Move Monday: The American Queen River Boat

The American Queen River Boat is said to be the largest, most opulent river boats in the country, and will be making its way down the Ohio River as early as this Wednesday.

Connie Corbett joined us in the studio to talk about this legendary boat and all of its luxury.

The boat offers a full auditorium, spa, and bicycles for use during stops.

Aside from their summer destinations, the American Queen offers holiday tours that run through Memphis and New Orleans.

Costs for the trips can vary, and for the best deals you need to book early.

More information as well as ticket costs can be seen by clicking here and visiting the American Queen website.



