Today in Move Monday, Connie Corbett joined us to talk about what you can do when you travel to Seattle.

Corbett explained some of the activities you can do while in that part of the great northwest.

Seattle’s Space Needle debuted the world’s first revolving glass floor. It is part of a $100 million renovation to the 56-year-old structure.

Discounted admission is available with Seattle’s City Pass. Visit Seattle between May and October for the best weather.



