Move Monday: Pre Check Lines

Connie Corbett from Ambassador travel was in the studio today to talk about the benefits of pre check when traveling.

Evansville Regional Airport opened their first pre check line on Sunday, saving the time of all travelers that utilize it.

By using pre check, travelers can speed through the line by not having to remove shoes, laptops, liquids, belts, or jackets.

Renovations are currently being done at Evansville Regional Airport, and they are scheduled to be completed in November.



Comments

comments