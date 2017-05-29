Move Monday: Plan Battlefield Visits for Memorial Day

For Memorial Day Connie Corbett with Ambassador Travel says now is a great time to visit our American history and make plans to visit battlefields.

First, pay a visit to Corydon Battlefield Park, 90 minute drive east of Evansville off interstate 64. It is located on Old State Road 135 South.

Second, visit Gettysburg, PA National military park which focuses on the battle, the turning point of a war that had up until then been the confederates to win.

Third, take part in an 11-night tour through England,Belgium and France. Explore the battle of Britain, D-Day landing, immortalized in the museums, memorials and cemeteries.

