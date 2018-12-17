Move Monday: Know Before You Go

Connie Corbett is back from her latest trip abroad to give us some tips on what we need to know before holiday travel begins.

This week marks the beginning of the busy holiday travel season. AAA expects 112.5 million travelers between December 22nd to January 1st. This amount of projected travelers is the highest number since the 2001 holiday season.

While most will travel by car, 6.7 million will travel by place.

Today’s theme is “Know Before You Go,” because travel might becoming more challenging this year, especially if you plan on traveling with gifts.

