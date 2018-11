After taking several weeks off our favorite Travel Expert Connie Corbett has retuned from another Travel Agent adventure.

Connie joined us in studio to discuss the best destination for honeymooners is a place where couples can enjoy and explore together.

Destinations such as St. Lucia, the waterfalls of Jamaica, Mexico, and an over water bungalow courtesy of Sandals are some of the options Corbett offered to honeymooners.

Comments

comments