Move Monday: Flights to Paris
Connie Corbett joins 44News to talk about non-stop flights from Indianapolis to Paris.
We take a look at Paris, the city of lights, and talk about all that the city offers and the benefits of these non-stop flights.
June 11th, 2018 Mitch Angle 44News This Morning
