44News | Evansville, IN

Move Monday: Flights to Paris

Move Monday: Flights to Paris

June 11th, 2018 44News This Morning

Facebook Twitter

Connie Corbett joins 44News to talk about non-stop flights from Indianapolis to Paris.

We take a look at Paris, the city of lights, and talk about all that the city offers and the benefits of these non-stop flights.

Mitch Angle

Web Producer

More Posts - Website

Follow Me:
TwitterFacebook

Comments

comments

Related Posts

© 2015-2018 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.