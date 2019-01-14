Move Monday: Disney Resort Hotels

We had a special visitor in the studio today and while he left Pluto at home, he brought with him Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel as well as some information on some magical deals at a magical place.

Corbett explained that staying at a Disney Resort Hotel is worth it as it’s only a short trip from the theme park to your room if you want to enjoy the pool or take a rest.

She also elaborates on the complimentary expenses that are included with the hotel. Guests can skip baggage claim with Disney’s Magical Express. Luggage will be transported on the motor coach and be delivered to the guest’s room. Motor coaches, ferryboats, and the world-famous monorail and complimentary parking at all Disney Resort hotels and Walt Disney World Theme Parks make getting around easy and convenient.

A stay at a Disney Hotel also gets you a free Magic Band. With the simple touch of a MagicBand, you can connect to online options, enter your Disney Resort hotel room, enter Walt Disney World Parks, and access FastPass+ choices, plus purchase food and merchandise at select locations.

Corbett says to visit an Authorized Disney Vacation Planner to be sure you are making the most of your Disney vacation.

