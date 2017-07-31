Move Monday With Connie Corbett

44News This Morning anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel to talk about the TSA raising the bar for aviation security nationwide. Connie Corbett also talked about Evansville Regional Airport’s TSA pre-enrollment event from August 7th through the 9th. Travelers will be able to enroll in the Transportation Security Administration’s popular TSA Pre Application program inside the Evansville Regional Airport terminal. EVV is hosting a temporary enrollment center.

