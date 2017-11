Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News This Morning. Thanksgiving weekend is one of the busiest travel items of the year. Not only will millions take to the roads, but millions more will be high above for what airport experts describe as even busier this year.

Some tips for your holiday air travel, include arriving early at airports, tying a ribbon on your luggage, knowing before you go, and being patient, kind, and flexible.

