It’s Move Monday, and Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joined 44News This Morning. Connie talked about some haunted travels, including stops in Mexico City for El Dia de Los Muertos and Estes Hotel in Colorado, which was the inspiration for Stephen King’s thriller The Shining.

There are several haunted places you can visit closer to the Tri-state region like the Seelbach Hotel in Louisville.

