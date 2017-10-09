Move Monday With Connie Corbett

44News anchor Tommy Mason spoke with Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel for our weekly Move Monday segement. Today is Columbus Day, celebrating the Italian explorer who set sail for America on October 12, 1492 in search of a western sea route to Asia. Instead he found the vacation Mecca of North America.

Since 70% of the Caribbean was affected by the recent hurricanes, Connie talks about destinations were not impacted by those storms and where visitors can visit.

Comments

comments