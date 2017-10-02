44News | Evansville, IN

Move Monday With Connie Corbett

October 2nd, 2017 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

In our segment, Move Monday, 44News anchor Tommy Mason talked to Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel. October is plan a cruise month, and 23 million people are expected to go on a cruise this year.

From touring historic castles to lounging on white sandy beaches, cruises offer vacationers variety.

October is the month to purchase your cruise vacation because most of the time only a deposit is required, which secures your room, current price, and best deal.

Unique activities go well beyond shuffle board.

