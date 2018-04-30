Move Monday: Connie Corbett

It’s Move Monday! Travel expert, Connie Corbett, from Ambassador Travel joins 44News to honor travel agents.

In honor of Travel Agent Day, which is Wednesday, May 2nd, Connie shares what her industry does to save us time and money when booking a big vacation.

Usually Connie shares travel tips, but this week her staff has made a list of travel suggestions:

– Pack an empty water bottle in your carry-on to avoid pricey airport water

– Check your passport when you make your reservation – not on the day of the trip

– Tie a bright colored ribbon on your luggage for easy identification

Comments

comments