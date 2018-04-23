Move Monday: Connie Corbett

It’s National Parks Week! It runs from April 21st through April 29th. Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News to talk about National Parks Week.

All fourth graders can apply for a free National Parks pass for them and their families. Every Kid in a Park was created so fourth graders and their families could discover our wildlife, resources, and history for free. The pass is valid for a year.

Sequoia National Park is home to the world’s largest tree by volume, General Sherman.

Great Smoky Mountains National Park is the most visited national park, with over 10 million people visited The Great Smoky Mountains – almost twice as much as The Grand Canyon.

Next, Mammoth Cave National Park in Kentucky is home to the longest cave system in the world, which measures more than 400 miles long.

Nearly every national park has a junior ranger program, enabling kids to earn badges or patches for completing various activities.

Connie’s Travel Tips:

– plan to take at least three hours to tour and see exhibits at Mammoth Cave National Park

– Plan a visit in the off-season to avoid crowds at national parks

To get more information and apply for Every Kid In A Park click here.

Comments

comments