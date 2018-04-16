44News | Evansville, IN

Move Monday: Connie Corbett

April 16th, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

It’s Move Monday! Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News to talk about the childish side of travel.

First, Nickelodeon has come a long way from a kids cable network 30 years ago to the creation of a theme park in recent years.

Carnival Cruises offers Dr. Seuss on the Sea – Bookville and Beach Resorts throughout the Caribbean offer Sesame Street – Beach Characters.

Connie says families should plan ahead so that they can enjoy these family-friendly vacations.

