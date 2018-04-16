It’s Move Monday! Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News to talk about the childish side of travel.

First, Nickelodeon has come a long way from a kids cable network 30 years ago to the creation of a theme park in recent years.

Carnival Cruises offers Dr. Seuss on the Sea – Bookville and Beach Resorts throughout the Caribbean offer Sesame Street – Beach Characters.

Connie says families should plan ahead so that they can enjoy these family-friendly vacations.

