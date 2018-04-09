44News | Evansville, IN

Move Monday: Connie Corbett

April 9th, 2018 44News This Morning, Evansville, Indiana

We are going Inside The Community with our favorite travel expert, Connie Corbett, from Ambassador Travel. You won’t need a passport, just a tank of gas, we are headed to the barbecued pork capital of the world and the birthplace of Rock’n’Roll – Memphis, Tennessee.

Connie offers some travel tips:
– Arrive early to watch the Peabody Duck March
– Check out the Peabody Duck Penthouse
– Visit Beale Street in the afternoon to avoid long lines and bigger crowds
– Check the Memphis Zoo website for times when Winnie the Hippo is outside

