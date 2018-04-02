Move Monday: Connie Corbett

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News to talk about the Real ID Act. The Real ID Act requires that driver’s licenses meet standards set by the Department of Homeland Security by October 2020. Many states are already compliant and others have been given extensions.

The law, which came out of the 9/11 commission report, sets a uniform standard for government identification, with requirements including a digital photograph, security features to prevent tampering or counterfeiting, and machine-readable technology.

Connie travel tips:

– Illinois Real ID starts in 2019

– Kentucky residents have been granted an extension

– Check with your local BMV

– Hoosiers with questions can visit www.in.gov/BMV

