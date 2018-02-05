Move Monday With Connie Corbett

Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News This Morning. For many people, the State Department’s travel warnings and travel alerts can be confusing.

Mexico is a popular vacation destination that’s often involved in travel warnings, but remember Mexico is a large country. When concerning conditions are present in west coast Mexico, these locations can be 1,000 miles away from popular tourist areas, like Cancun.

According to the U.S. Department of State, passport execution fees will increase from $25 to $25 beginning April 2nd.

Luckily, that fee only applies to people who apply at an official passport agency, like the post office or other federal offices. This fee does not apply to individuals who renew them through the mail.

Comments

comments