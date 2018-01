Connie Corbett from Ambassador Travel joins 44News for Move Monday to talk about honeymoon destinations. Many couples got engaged over the holidays, and that means wedding planning will begin then comes the honeymoon planning.

Connie says there are plenty of places you can go for your honeymoon to make it fun, exciting, and romantic. Some places to go for your honeymoon could include Disney World in Orlando, cruises, or resorts.

